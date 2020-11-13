Inadvertent Error: Amit Shah’s Twitter Pic Removed, Then Restored

Twitter has restored the profile picture of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's account, soon after it was removed "in response to a report from the copyright holder."

A Twitter spokesperson, in a statement, was quoted as saying, "Due to an inadvertent error, we temporarily locked this account under our global copyright policies. This decision was reversed immediately and the account is fully functional."

The social media platform's policy reportedly considers the photographer and not the subject of a photograph to be the rights holder of a photo in general.