Amethi Woman Who Set Herself Ablaze Outside Yogi’s Office Dies
The woman and her daughter had set themselves on fire alleging inaction in a land dispute case.
A woman who attempted self-immolation outside Chief Minister' Yogi Adityanath’s Office on Friday, 17 July, has succumbed to her injures at the Civil Hospital, news agency ANI reported.
The woman and her daughter had set themselves on fire outside Lucknow’s Lok Bhawan, alleging inaction in a land dispute case, officials said on Saturday.
According to Lucknow civil hospital authorities, the woman had suffered 90 percent burns and was on life support. Her daughter is said to be stable.
“It has come to light that it was done as per a criminal conspiracy in which some people played a key role in instigating the women,” Sujeet Pandey, Lucknow Police Commissioner had told ANI last week
An FIR has been registered against four people, including MIM leader Kadir Khan and Congress leader Anup Patel.
A sub-inspector, a head constable and two constables have been suspended for negligence of duty and departmental action will be initiated against them, the commissioner said.
The Congress has said that Patel has been 'framed' by the UP government in the case to 'hide' administrative failure, news agency PTI reported.
