Amethi Woman Who Set Herself Ablaze Outside Yogi’s Office Dies

A woman who attempted self-immolation outside Chief Minister' Yogi Adityanath’s Office on Friday, 17 July, has succumbed to her injures at the Civil Hospital, news agency ANI reported.

The woman and her daughter had set themselves on fire outside Lucknow’s Lok Bhawan, alleging inaction in a land dispute case, officials said on Saturday.

According to Lucknow civil hospital authorities, the woman had suffered 90 percent burns and was on life support. Her daughter is said to be stable.