Immolation Attempt by Amethi Women ‘Part of Conspiracy’, Say Cops
A woman and her daughter set themselves on fire outside the CM’s office alleging inaction in a land dispute case.
Three police officials have been suspended from the force on Saturday, 18 July, in connection with the self-immolation attempts by two women in Lucknow.
A woman and her daughter from Amethi set themselves on fire outside the Chief Minister's Office in Lucknow, on 17 July, alleging inaction in a land dispute case, officials said on Saturday.
“It has come to light that it was done as per a criminal conspiracy in which some people played a key role in instigating the women,” Sujeet Pandey, Lucknow Police Commissioner told ANI.
An FIR has been registered against four people, including MIM leader Kadir Khan and Congress leader Anup Patel, confirmed the local police.
PTI reported that the Congress has said that Patel has been 'framed' by UP government in the case to 'hide' administrative failure.
A sub-inspector, a head constable and two constables have been suspended for negligence of duty and departmental action will be initiated against them, the commissioner said.
According to Lucknow civil hospital authorities, the woman suffered 90 percent burns and is on life support, while her daughter is stable, reported PTI.
No note has been recovered so far, said media reports.
Mayawati, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo, said: “Amethi district resident mother-daughter's attempt to commit self-immolation yesterday in front of Lucknow CM office over land dispute is sad, but if she is encouraged to do so to fulfil political interests, then it is a serious criminal case, which should be investigated properly. The guilty should be punished severely,” she tweeted.
The Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission has, meanwhile, taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and has written to the Lucknow Police Commissioner and Amethi Superintendent, urging them to investigate and make arrangements for their treatment, reported ANI.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)
