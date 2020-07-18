Immolation Attempt by Amethi Women ‘Part of Conspiracy’, Say Cops

Three police officials have been suspended from the force on Saturday, 18 July, in connection with the self-immolation attempts by two women in Lucknow.

A woman and her daughter from Amethi set themselves on fire outside the Chief Minister's Office in Lucknow, on 17 July, alleging inaction in a land dispute case, officials said on Saturday.

“It has come to light that it was done as per a criminal conspiracy in which some people played a key role in instigating the women,” Sujeet Pandey, Lucknow Police Commissioner told ANI.