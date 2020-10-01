Students at Ambedkar University Delhi Stage Sit-in Over High Fees

Protests at Ambedkar University Delhi intensified on Thursday, 1 October, as students called for a boycott outside the Vice Chancellor's office seeking fee concession, among other demands.

More than 20 students came together for protests amid heavy police presence right outside the campus, refusing to leave until concrete measures are taken to meet their demands.

For six months now, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in-person classes have been suspended at the university and as classes continue online, all practical work for students who need to undertake field trips and workshops have been suspended too.