‘Dear AUD, Why Should We Pay for Facilities We Aren’t Using?

In a notification, our university – Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) – has asked us to pay the full fee for the current semester. The fee that has been demanded from us is the same as that of the last year and there is no change in the structure. This has come as a surprise to us as all our classes are now online.

It has been six months since classes on-campus have been suspended at all schools and colleges across the country. Other aspects of learning like workshops, practical, field trips, performance, guest lectures etc are suspended as well. In such a situation, when we aren’t using any facilities, why are we being asked to pay the full fee?