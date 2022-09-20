Gujarat Govt Workers of TB Control Programme Latest To Go on Strike

Months ahead of the Assembly elections in Gujarat, employees of the state health department’s tuberculosis (TB) control programme on Monday, 19 September, undertook a strike against the state government, demanding permanent employment and a salary hike.

Around 1,100 employees of the TB control programme went on mass Casual Leave (CL) and announced an indefinite strike against the government, urging them to accept their 14-point demand, The Indian Express reported.

The employees submitted their CL applications at their respective offices under the district health departments and civic bodies.

All personnel, including supervisors, senior treatment supervisors, senior TB lab supervisors, lab technicians, data entry operators, TB health visitors, accountants, drug resistance supervisors (DPS), coordinators, medical officers, and contractual workers have gone on strike.