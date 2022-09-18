Gujarat: Govt Employees Go on a 'Mass Casual Leave' Over Old Pension Scheme

“Our main demand was OPS and this issue was not resolved by the state government on Friday. This issue affects each and every employee of the state and hence, they have decided to join the mass CL stir today,” said Mahesh Mori, convenor of Rashtriya Samyukt Morcha, Saurashtra region, on Saturday.

Nearly 7,000 government teachers were on leave on Saturday in Bhavnagar district alone, he said.

Unions representing teachers, panchayat health workers and revenue employees have been protesting for some time for the reintroduction of the OPS in the state.