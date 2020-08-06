After Stepping Down as J&K LG, Murmu Appointed as CAG of India

Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday, 6 August was appointed as the Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG), a notification by the Ministry of Finance said. He had stepped down as the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Murmu had been appointed as the first LG of the newly-formed Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir last year.

Manoj Sinha is now the new LG of J&K, after President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignation of Murmu on Wednesday.