Manoj Sinha to Be the New LG of J&K After GC Murmu’s Resignation

Manoj Sinha will be the new Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, after President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignation of incumbent Girish Chandra Murmu.

According to an NDTV report, Murmu is now the frontrunner for the post of the country's new auditor. He had been appointed as the first LG of the newly-formed Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir last year.

Incidentally, Sinha's appointment comes exactly a year after the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked under Article 370, and the process to bifurcate the state into two UTs (J&K and Ladakh) was kickstarted.