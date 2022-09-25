Deadlock Ends as Governor Purohit Approves Convening of Punjab Assembly Session
The AAP government’s Assembly session to present the trust vote was earlier scheduled to be held on 22 September.
The deadlock over convening the Vidhan Sabha ended on Sunday, 25 September, with Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit giving his approval to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to convene the third session on 27 September.
A letter from the governor says that the session will be held on Tuesday at 11 am.
"The Hon. Governor, Punjab, has very kindly acceded to our request and summoned the Punjab Vidhan Sabha to meet for its third session on 27.9.2022 at 11.00 AM at Chandigarh," tweeted Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Speaker, Punjab Assembly.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's government had called the Assembly session to present a trust vote on Thursday, 22 September. However, the Governor withdrew his assent citing the "absence of specific rules" to do so (hold a confidence motion).
"I, Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Punjab, hereby withdraw my orders, regarding summoning of the sixteenth Vidhan Sabha of the state of Punjab to meet for its third (Special) session on Thursday in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha hall", the order on Wednesday read.
The AAP had protested against the move, saying it was undemocratic and had even threatened to move the Supreme Court.
On Thursday, the Governor had asked the state government for the details of legislative work to be done in this session. The AAP government had retorted stating that, in 75 years, no governor had ever asked the government for its legislative functions before calling a session. “Legislative business is decided by BAC and Speaker. Next, the Governor will ask for all speeches to be approved by him. It’s too much,” the AAP's statement read.
The letter by the government had stated, “The demand for agenda and details, while it is being met herein without prejudice, cannot be a condition precedent for calling/convening of a session nor delay in the convening of a session, once decided upon by the Council of Ministers, the decision of the latter being binding on the Hon’ble Governor. Any contrary approach would be unknown to law, beyond the Constitution, contrary to precedent, practice, and convention, and hence legally untenable.”
Governor Purohit had responded to the allegations stating the constitutional provisions that validated his asking of the reasons for holding the session.
In a letter addressed to Mann, he had said, “After reading your statements in today’s newspapers, it appears to me that perhaps you are very angry with me. I think your legal advisors are not briefing you adequately. Perhaps your opinion about me will definitely change after reading the provisions of Articles 167 and 168 of the Constitution, which I’m quoting for your ready reference.”
