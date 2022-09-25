Deadlock Ends as Governor Purohit Approves Convening of Punjab Assembly Session

"I, Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Punjab, hereby withdraw my orders, regarding summoning of the sixteenth Vidhan Sabha of the state of Punjab to meet for its third (Special) session on Thursday in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha hall", the order on Wednesday read.

The AAP had protested against the move, saying it was undemocratic and had even threatened to move the Supreme Court.

On Thursday, the Governor had asked the state government for the details of legislative work to be done in this session. The AAP government had retorted stating that, in 75 years, no governor had ever asked the government for its legislative functions before calling a session. “Legislative business is decided by BAC and Speaker. Next, the Governor will ask for all speeches to be approved by him. It’s too much,” the AAP's statement read.

The letter by the government had stated, “The demand for agenda and details, while it is being met herein without prejudice, cannot be a condition precedent for calling/convening of a session nor delay in the convening of a session, once decided upon by the Council of Ministers, the decision of the latter being binding on the Hon’ble Governor. Any contrary approach would be unknown to law, beyond the Constitution, contrary to precedent, practice, and convention, and hence legally untenable.”