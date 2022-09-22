Punjab AAP MLAs Meet After Special Session Cancelled, Mann To Lead Protest March

The governor's decision came after Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira, and Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma approached Purohit, arguing that there was no legal provision to convene a special session of the Assembly to just move a 'confidence motion' in favour of the state government.

"This matter was examined and a legal opinion was sought from Satya Pal Jain, the additional solicitor general of India. He has given his legal opinion that there is no specific provision regarding summoning of the Assembly for considering the 'Confidence Motion' only, in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business," news agency ANI reported, citing a release from the office of Principal Secretary to the Governor.

In this background, AAP accused Congress of colluding with BJP and said, "governments are formed and run by the majority of the people. But BJP and Congress together are insulting the vote of Punjab."