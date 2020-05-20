Gunmen opened fire in a mosque in central Afghanistan on Tuesday, 19 May, killing at least seven worshippers and wounding five others who were breaking their Ramadan fast, officials said.Parwan province's police chief Haroon Mubarez said on Tuesday that the gunmen stormed the mosque when worshippers were offering evening prayers after breaking their fast."Unknown gunmen fired on people praying inside a mosque during iftar time," said Wahida Shankar, spokeswoman for the governor of Parwan province."Seven people have been killed and 12 wounded. The gunmen fled the area," he told the AFP news agency.The Ministry of Interior also confirmed the attack in Parwan's pronvincial capital Charekar, blaming the attack on the insurgent Taliban.The Taliban, however, has denied responsibility and said that Afghan security forces were to blame.The United Nations has warned of an alarming rise in violence against civilians in Afghanistan.Last week, a shocking attack on a Kabul maternity ward killed 24 people, including newborn babies.In Afghanistan’s ‘New Chapter’, India Must ‘Bond’ With Taliban