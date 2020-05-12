2 Babies, 11 Others Killed in Kabul Hospital Attack
At least two babies and 11 mothers and nurses have been killed as several gunmen attacked a hospital in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Tuesday, 12 May, BBC reported.
At least 15 others, including children, were injured as the gunmen attacked the maternity ward of the hospital.
The incident comes the same day when around 15 people were killed and 56 others injured after a suicide blast hit a funeral in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province.
“The funeral was underway for a former Afghan local police official in Kuz Kunar district when the blast went off at 11 in the morning,” a source told Xinhua news agency.
Among the killed was Abdullah Malakzai, a member of the provincial council, the source added.
(With inputs from BBC and IANS.)
