Delhi Metro: Aerocity-Tughlakabad Corridor Named Silver Line 

"This section is the 10th line to get a colour code. The Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor or Line 7 is an extension of the Pink Line and will have the same colour code while the Janakpuri West-R K Ashram Marg corridor will be an extension of the Magenta Line or Line 8 with the same colour code," DMRC said in a tweet.

"There is no specific rule to decide the colour code of a line. However, easily distinguishable colours which can be remembered by the commuters are generally selected," said Anuj Dayal, Executive Director of DMRC's Corporate Communication.