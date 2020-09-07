Delhi Metro Operational Again: Commuters Post Photos on Day 1
DMRC celebrated the return of “a few happy faces.”
As Delhi Metro resumed operations on Monday, 7 September, after a 169-day-long hiatus, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, AK Garg, Director Operations, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, told news agency ANI that he, too, took the metro.
“I travelled from Malviya Nagar to Rajiv Chowk, today. I am happy to see that the passengers are confident about travelling in Delhi Metro. We have made all arrangements to make travel safe for the commuters.”AK Garg, Director Operations, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)
Meanwhile, DMRC celebrated the return of “a few happy faces.”
Passengers also took to Twitter to share their experiences of rattling down their familiar metro lines again, whilst taking proper precautions.
While the first day seems to be bringing in good reviews, it is yet to be seen how social distancing protocols, as well as other COVID-19-related precautions, are followed as more people return to using the metro; and the overall impact of operational metro services on the COVID-19 situation in the city.
