Police To Question Dileep for 3 Days, HC Gives Interim Protection From Arrest

The actor, however, will not be arrested till 27 January, the court said in an interim order. Dileep had applied for anticipatory bail after he was recently booked for conspiring to kill the police officers who investigated a 2017 case, where he had allegedly conspired to get a woman actor raped.

While dictating the interim order, the court said, "It is made clear that any attempt to subvert the investigation will result in declining bail." The order also asked the petitioner, Dileep, to "fully cooperate with investigation".

"Any attempt to interfere with the course of investigation will be viewed very seriously by this court," Justice P Gopinath said, Live Law reported. The court further warned Dileep's advocate, "I am very very serious and that any violation will be dealt with seriously."