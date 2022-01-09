Explained: New Allegations Against Dileep & Impact On Sexual Assault Case

Six months into the investigation, the case took a massive turn when Dileep's name surfaced. Suni reportedly confessed to the cops that he was conspiring with Dileep – who had a personal motive and sought revenge from the survivor. He claimed that Dileep hired him to assault the actor and videotape it.

Suni also revealed that the duo had attempted to assault the actor in Goa, in January 2017.

On 20 July 2017, Dileep was arrested by the Special Investigation Team. He spent a total of 85 days in jail, while applying for bail repeatedly. Later, on 3 October, Dileep was granted bail, specifically on the condition that the actor does not influence any witnesses, in any manner.