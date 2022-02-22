Actor Chetan Kumar Arrested by Bengaluru Police Over Tweet on Judge

Actor Chetan Kumar has been arrested by the Bengaluru Police, his wife Megha alleged in a Facebook video on Tuesday, 22 February.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant told TNM that Chetan has been taken into custody and is being questioned over a tweet about one of the sitting Karnataka High Court judges, who is part of the three-judge bench hearing the batch of pleas against the hijab ban in campuses.

A decision on arresting Chetan will be taken after the questioning, Pant said. In a statement, Pant said that Chetan has been booked under Section 505 (2) (intent to incite a class or community to commit offence against another class or community) and Section 504 (intentionally insulting, thereby giving provocation to any person to break public peace) of the Indian Penal Code. The statement also says that Chetan will be produced before the jurisdictional magistrate soon.