UP Police Arrests Two PFI Members, Claim They Were Planning Attack

Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Task Force has apprehended and arrested two members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) on Tuesday, 16 February for allegedly planning a series of terrorist attacks in the country.

The STF has lodged an FIR against the two suspects in UP’s ATS Police station. They will be produced before a court on Wednesday, reported ANI.

Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar told PTI that the two men, Ansad Badruddin and Firoz Khan are residents of Kerala, and have been arrested from Kukrail trisection in Gudamba area by UTF STF.