Omicron Variant May Double Risk of Infection on Planes, Says Air Transport Body

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has doubled the risk of infection on flights, said a top medical adviser to the world’s airlines on Wednesday, 22 December.

David Powell, physician and medical adviser to the International Air Transport Association, which represents over 30 airlines, said in an interview with Bloomberg that the new strain is highly transmissible and raises the risk of infection for passengers by two to threefold.

The now-dominant strain accounts for 70 percent of all new cases in the United States (US) alone. The revelations foreshadow an exponential increase in COVID-19 cases as millions of people return home during the holiday season.

Powell said that hospital-grade air filters on modern passenger jets lower the risk of getting the infections as compared to crowded spaces on ground such as malls.