Leftist Gabriel Boric Wins Chile's Presidential Elections

Gabriel Boric, a left-wing legislator who rose to prominence during the anti-government protests, was elected Chile's youngest president on Sunday, 19 December. The president-elect will take office in March 2022.

Clinching 56 percent of the votes, the 35-year-old handily defeated his far-right opponent José Antonio Kast by a huge margin. In an effort to sway votes, Kast's campaign revolved around the relative inexperience of Boric and warned that his election would upend Chile's vaunted record as Latin America's most stable, advanced economy.

However, Kast readily admitted defeat and tweeted a photo of himself on the phone with Boric, congratulating him on his "grand triumph."

Outgoing President Sebastian Pinera – a conservative politician and billionaire – held a video conference with Boric to offer his government's full support during the transition.