National Energy Conservation day 2022: Date, Theme, Quotes, Posters
Know about the theme, date, and share these quotes and posters on national energy conservation day
National energy conservation day is celebrated in India every year on 14 December 2022 and the day is organized by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) which operates under the Ministry of Power. The main aim of the celebration is to present India’s achievements in the field of cost-efficient energy production and resource conservation.
This day reminds the people of the importance of energy conservation and important authorities to come together to make further plans for the future, targeting holistic development towards mitigation of climate change. This article is our way to include you in more informative ways to spread awareness on climate change and conserving energy.
Here are the theme, quotes, and posters for National Energy Conservation Day 2022.
National Energy Conservation Day 2022: Theme
The theme for National Energy Conservation Day is not yet decided.
National Energy Conservation Day 2022: Posters
National Energy Conservation Day 2022: Quotes
1. “Our dependence on fossil fuels amounts to global pyromania, and the only fire extinguisher we have at our disposal is renewable energy.” - Hermann Scheer
2. “Fire made us human, fossil fuels made us modern, but now we need a new fire that makes us safe, secure, healthy and durable.” - Amory Lovins
3. “The truth is, as most of us know, that global warming is real and humans are major contributors, mainly because we wastefully burn fossil fuels.” - David Suzuki
4. "A true conservationist is a man who knows that the world is not given by his fathers, but borrowed from his children." - John James Audubon
5. "I feel more confident than ever that the power to save the planet rests with the individual consumer." - Denis Hayes
6. "Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed." - Mahatma Gandhi
7. "Nature provides a free lunch, but only if we control our appetites." - William Ruckelshaus
8. "What we are doing to the forests of the world is but a mirror reflection of what we are doing to ourselves and to one another." - Chris Maser
9. "Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better." - Albert Einstein
