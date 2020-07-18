Yuva Sena Moves SC Against UGC’s Decision to Hold Final-Year Exams

The Yuva Sena on Saturday, 18 July, filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court challenging the decision of University Grants Commission (UGC) to conduct final-year examinations in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the apex court has not yet admitted the petition for hearing.

The Yuva Sena filed the petition under the directions of its leader, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray, challenging the guidelines of the UGC and requesting the apex court that each university be allowed to chart out its own plan of action with regard to terminal semester/final-year examinations depending on the conditions in their states.

Thackeray also took to Twitter to speak about the move by the Yuva Sena.