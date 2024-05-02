WBBSE 10th Result 2024: West Bengal Madhyamik Results Declared; How To Check

WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 Result 2024: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, WBBSE has declared the result of class 10 today on Thursday, 2 May 2024. The result was announced through an official press conference. Chandrachur Sen from Cooch Behar topped the WB 10th exam with 99 percent marks. Candidates who appeared in the WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Class examination this year can now download and check their scores on the official website at wbchse.nic.in.

This year, the overall pass percentage of students in Class 10 is 86.31 percent, out of which 1,18,411 students have been able to secure the first division. Kalimpong district

This year, approximately 9.10 lakh students had applied for the West Bengal Board 10th exams, including 4.03 lakh male and 5.08 lakh candidates. The exams were conducted from 2 to 12 February 2024.