WB Education Board Asks Examiners to be Ready with Class 10 Result

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on 14 April, has asked all examiners to be ready to submit the evaluated answer sheets for Class 10 students to ensure timely declaration of the results, reported Jagran Josh.

The WBBSE Board President Kalyanmoy Ganguly, who earlier has suspended the submission of the answer sheets amid the spread of COVID-19 in the state, issued a notification amending that order.

In a new notification, all examiners have been asked to “keep the answer scripts and marks-foils ready for submission to the concerned Head Examiners.”

According to local media reports, the Class 10 2020 result should be expected in the month of May, after the novel coronavirus lockdown is lifted by the Centre. The results will be available online on the West BengalMadhyamik Exam official website.

The state has reported at least 213 positive cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths due to the virus.

(With inputs from Jagran Josh.)