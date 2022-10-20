UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2022 Expected To Be Released Soon: Easy Steps To Download

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission Preliminary Eligibility Test (UPSSSC PET) Answer Key 2022 is expected to be issued shortly by the concerned authorities on the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

All the candidates who appeared in the UPSSSC PET Exam 2022 can download and check the answer key easily by using their personal login credentials. This year, almost 35 lakh candidates were eligible to apply for the exam but only 25 Lakh candidates appeared for the test. This means that more than 10 lakh students skipped or did not register for the UPSSSC PET examination.

Let us know more about UPSSSC cut-off marks and steps to download the answer key.