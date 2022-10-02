UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2022 Released on Official Website: Steps To Check

Candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming UPSSSC PET Exam 2022 must follow the below-mentioned steps to download their hall tickets.

Go to the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the section 'Notice Board' and click on the direct admit card link that reads 'Download UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2022'.

Click on the direct link and you will be taken to a login page.

Enter the login details as asked.

Enter the verification code given in the dialogue box.

Hit the download admit card option.

Your UPSSSC PET Hall Ticket 2022 will appear on the screen.

Check all the details carefully to make sure there is no mistake.

Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

Candidates must remember that without the admit card, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. Also, the admit cards will be available only through online mode. There are no other means to get the admit card.