UPPSC PCS 2021: Prelims Answer Key Released

Candidates must note that the UPPSC PCS 2021 Provisional Answer Key shall only be available on the official website till 2 November 2021.

Hence, candidates are advised to check it thoroughly and download it to prevent any failure. Also, in case of any error or discrepancies, candidates can raise an objection against the Provisional Answer Key till 3 November 2021. Hence, it is imperative that students check their UPPSC PCS 2021 answer keys as soon as possible.