UPPSC PCS 2021: Prelims Answer Key Released
Candidates can download their UPPSC PCS 2021 Pre lims provisional answer key from uppsc.up.nic.in
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Provisional Civil Service (UPPSC PCS) Prelims Answer Key 2021.
The UPPSC PCS 2021 answer key has been released for the Prelims Exams were conducted on 24 October 2021. The exam was held in two phases across various exam centres in Uttar Pradesh.
Candidates who sat for the exam can visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in for more details.
Candidates must note that the UPPSC PCS 2021 Provisional Answer Key shall only be available on the official website till 2 November 2021.
Hence, candidates are advised to check it thoroughly and download it to prevent any failure. Also, in case of any error or discrepancies, candidates can raise an objection against the Provisional Answer Key till 3 November 2021. Hence, it is imperative that students check their UPPSC PCS 2021 answer keys as soon as possible.
Candidates must also note that the final UPPSC PCS 2021 Prelims Result shall only be declared after the objections raised by students are considered and resolved.
UPPSC PCS 2021: How to Check Prelims Answer Key
Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.
Navigate to the link that reads 'Click here to View Answer Key Sheet.'
You will be redirected to a new window.
Click on the link for Series A, Series B, Series C, Series D according to your respective series.
You shall be redirected to a page that will show a PDF on your screen.
Download your UPPPSC PCS Prelims answer key and take a print out for future reference.
Candidates must note that if they are raising any objection against their UPPSC PCS provisional answer key, they must follow a specific format.
Candidates will need to mention their Name, Roll Number, Subject and Question Series Number while raising objections and submit these details to the commission's Office
However, candidates are recommended to thoroughly go through the official notification released by UPPSC before raising objections.
