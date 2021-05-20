UP Board Exams 2021: UPMSP May Take the Final Decision Today
Earlier in April, the UP government had postponed UP Board Classes 10 and 12 exams till further notice.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has not made any further announcements regarding the postponement or cancellation of UP Board exams for Classes 10 and 12 yet.
Earlier in April, the Uttar Pradesh government had postponed UP Board exams for Classes 10 and 12 till further notice. However, the Board was expected to review the situation by 20 May 2021, reported News18.
UP board exams have already been rescheduled twice. Initially, they were scheduled to start from 24 April, which were postponed to 8 May due to UP panchayat elections. Later, exams were again postponed till further notice due to the surge in daily COVID-19 cases in the state.
Recently, amidst the speculations, a 'fake' date sheet of UP Board Exams started doing rounds on social media platforms. Divya Kant Shukla, board secretary clarified that the viral date sheet which is said to be released by UPMSP is 'fake'.
“It is informed that the high school (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) examinations date sheet of the year 2021 was being circulated on WhatsApp dated 17-5-2021 which says that examinations will be held from 05 June 2021 to 25 June 2021. This timetable is absolutely fake. FIR will be registered against those who have circulated this fake news,” said Shukla, as quoted by NDTV.
UP Board is also expected to cancel Class 10 Board examinations, as done by many other boards, including the CBSE.
