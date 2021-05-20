UP Board Exams 2021: UPMSP May Take the Final Decision Today

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has not made any further announcements regarding the postponement or cancellation of UP Board exams for Classes 10 and 12 yet.

Earlier in April, the Uttar Pradesh government had postponed UP Board exams for Classes 10 and 12 till further notice. However, the Board was expected to review the situation by 20 May 2021, reported News18.

UP board exams have already been rescheduled twice. Initially, they were scheduled to start from 24 April, which were postponed to 8 May due to UP panchayat elections. Later, exams were again postponed till further notice due to the surge in daily COVID-19 cases in the state.