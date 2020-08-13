UGC Rebuts Maha, Delhi Govt’s Final-Yr-Exams Stand Amid COVID-19

The UGC said that it is “entirely wrong” on the part of a state government to assert that UGC’s 6 July guidelines are “void-ab initial” or “not binding on the State Government and its Universities”, reported Bar and Bench.

The UGC said that the guidelines accord enough time till the end of September 2020 to conduct the final year exams, in keeping with prescribed protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Sufficient flexibility is also accorded to universities/institutions to conduct the exams in online, office or blended (online + offline) mode, the UGC reportedly informed the Supreme Court.



According to Bar and Bench, the UGC also stated that the guidelines provide for a “special chance” for students who “or whatsoever the reason(s) may be are unable to appear for the examinations”.