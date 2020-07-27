SC to Hear Plea Against UGC Circular on Final-Term Exams Today
A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan will hear the plea at 11 am on Monday.
The Supreme Court on Monday, 27 July, will hear pleas challenging a University Grants Commission (UGC) circular, seeking cancellation of final-term examination due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A UGC circular on 6 July stated that all universities in the country should wrap up the final-term examinations before 30 September. Over 31 students from different universities across India approached the top court contesting this.
The students have suggested in their petition the results should be calculated based on their internal assessment.
One of the students, among the 31 petitioners, had even tested positive for COVID-19. He requested that an examination be conducted at a later date for the students who are not satisfied with the marks awarded. The petitions have come in after a continuous surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.
UGC said that they have received responses from 818 universities (121 deemed universities, 291 private universities, 51 central universities, and 355 state universities), of which 603 have either conducted the examinations or are planning to conduct them, reported Hindustan Times.
Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray has also moved the apex court on behalf of Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Shiv Sena, against the circular.
Chief Ministers of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi wrote to the Centre on 11 July against the revised examination guidelines issued by the UGC.
They demanded “freedom to states to work out their own assessment methods, without compromising on the quality and academic credibility,” stated a media report.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on 10 July slammed the UGC saying that it is "extremely unfair to conduct exams during the pandemic."
"Our students in schools, colleges and universities, have had to endure a lot due to COVID-19. IITs and colleges have cancelled exams and promoted children. UGC is creating confusion. UGC should also cancel exams and promote students on the basis of past performance," he said in a video message.
The Congress has started a campaign, 'Speak Up for Students.'
