HP TET 2023 Registration: Application Without Late Fee Ends Today; Details Here

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has decided to officially close the registration process for the HP TET 2023 today, Monday, 30 October. The ones who wish to appear for the eligibility exam are requested to fill out the form on the official website - hpbose.org. The HP TET 2023 registration window will close on Monday so interested candidates should finish the process soon. After today, candidates have to pay a late fee while submitting their forms.

It is important to note that the HP TET 2023 registration is taking place online only. You have to visit the official website - hpbose.org to find the application window. Along with the registration dates, one can also go through the HP TET 2023 exam date and stay informed. Any changes in the dates will be informed earlier.