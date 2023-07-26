UGC NET Result 2023 Released At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Steps To Download Result

UGC NET Result 2023: National Testing Agency declared UGC NET result 2023 yesterday, 25 July 2023. Candidates who appeared for University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test or UGC NET 2023 exam can check and download their results on the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
The UGC Chairman had already announced the UGC NET Result date on his official Twitter handle. The tweet read as follows, “UGC-NET: NTA aims to announce the results by 26 or 27 July. Will update if there is any change".
The exam was conducted in two phases – the first phase was held from 13 to 17 June 2023 and the second phase was from 19 to 22 June 2023. UGC NET June exam was held for 83 subjects in 181 cities across the country. Around 6,39,069 candidates appeared for the UGC NET exam 2023.
The provisional answer key of UGC NET was released on July 6 and the last date to raise objections was till July 8. The final answer was released just before the announcement of the result. Check the steps below to download UGC NET 2023 Result.
How To Download UGC NET Result 2023?
Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the result link
Enter the required details to login.
Your UGC NET result 2023 will appear on your screen.
You can check the results carefully and take the print for future reference.
