TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023 Soon: Check Manabadi & tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Supplementary result 2023 for 1st and 2nd year is expected to be released soon on the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and Manabadi by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE).
Reportedly, the TS Inter Supplementary 1st and 2nd Year Exam results 2023 will be declared on Wednesday, 5 July. However, the concerned authorities have not confirmed the exact release date and time yet.
This year, the SSLC Supplementary exams were conducted by the TSBIE from 12 to 20 June 2023. According to the past trends, the results of both 1st and 2nd year are anticipated to be released on the same date.
TS Inter Supplementary 1st and 2nd Year Results 2023: List of Websites To Check the Result
Once released, the TS Inter Supplementary results 2023 can be checked on the following websites.
tsbie.cgg.gov.in
results.cgg.gov.in
manabadi.co.in
TSBIE declared the TS Inter Results 2023 on 9 May 2023 and the pass percentage for 1st year was 61.68 percent.
Steps To Check the TS Inter Supplementary Results 2023
Visit the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.co.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for TS Inter Supplementary results 2023.
Choose the exam year and exam stream.
A login page will show up.
Enter the login details like roll number and password.
Hit the submit option.
Your Your TS Inter Supplementary result will be open on the screen.
Check the results carefully.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
