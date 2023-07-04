TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023 Soon: Check Manabadi & tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Supplementary result 2023 for 1st and 2nd year is expected to be released soon on the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and Manabadi by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE).

Reportedly, the TS Inter Supplementary 1st and 2nd Year Exam results 2023 will be declared on Wednesday, 5 July. However, the concerned authorities have not confirmed the exact release date and time yet.

This year, the SSLC Supplementary exams were conducted by the TSBIE from 12 to 20 June 2023. According to the past trends, the results of both 1st and 2nd year are anticipated to be released on the same date.