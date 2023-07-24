TN HSE 12th Supplementary Result 2023 Declared Today; How to Download Scorecards

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu has officially announced the TN +2 Supplementary Results 2023 today, Monday, 24 July, for all interested candidates. It is important to note that the TN HSE 12th Supplementary result is declared on the official website - dge.tn.gov.in. One can download their result from the website now and check the scores. All concerned candidates who were waiting for the TN HSE +2 Supplementary results to release can go through their scores now.

The TN +2 Supplementary Results 2023 link is activated on the official website - dge.tn.gov.in and concerned candidates should download them soon. All the latest announcements from the exam-conducting body are also available on the site for interested candidates. You must take a look at the announcements and then download your scorecard online to check your TN HSE 12th Supplementary marks.