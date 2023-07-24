TN HSE 12th Supplementary Result 2023 Declared Today; How to Download Scorecards

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu has officially announced the TN +2 Supplementary Results 2023 today, Monday, 24 July, for all interested candidates. It is important to note that the TN HSE 12th Supplementary result is declared on the official website - dge.tn.gov.in. One can download their result from the website now and check the scores. All concerned candidates who were waiting for the TN HSE +2 Supplementary results to release can go through their scores now.
The TN +2 Supplementary Results 2023 link is activated on the official website - dge.tn.gov.in and concerned candidates should download them soon. All the latest announcements from the exam-conducting body are also available on the site for interested candidates. You must take a look at the announcements and then download your scorecard online to check your TN HSE 12th Supplementary marks.
You must keep your login credentials ready before checking your TN +2 supplementary scores online. Candidates will be allowed to download the result with the correct registration number and login details.
TN HSE 12th Supplementary Result 2023: Important Details
According to the latest official details, the TN HSE 12th Supplementary Result 2023 is finally declared on the official website for concerned candidates who were patiently waiting to check their scores.
It is important to note that candidates can apply for a photocopy of the answer sheets. To receive the photocopy, you have to pay a fee of Rs 275 per paper.
The exam-conducting body has also stated that candidates can apply for re-totalling of marks. Candidates should note that they have to pay Rs 305 for Biology and for other subjects, the fee is Rs 205.
Before you apply for the photocopy or re-totalling, you must download the TN +2 supplementary results and check your scores carefully. You must also go through the personal details mentioned in the result to see if there are any mistakes.
TN HSE 12th Supplementary Result 2023: How to Download
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you should follow to download the TN HSE 12th Supplementary Result 2023 online:
Visit the official website of the exam-conducting body - dge.tn.gov.in.
Go to the results section and click on TN HSE 12th Supplementary Result on the homepage.
Click on the TN +2 supplementary results link and the login page will display on the screen.
Provide your details and go through the scores carefully.
Download the +2 supplementary result from the website.
