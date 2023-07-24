Rajasthan PTET Seat Allotment Result 2023 To Be Out Soon At ptetggtu.com

Govind Guru Tribal University Banswara is all most likely to release the PTET Seat Allotment Result 2023 today, July 24. Candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test, PTET Counselling 2023 can check their allotment status on the official website at ptetggtu.com.
As per the PTET Counselling schedule, the seat allotment result for B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. 4 Year Course and B.Ed 2 Year Course will be announced today. The candidates whose names will be out in the counselling round will have to report to the respective colleges and confirm their admission by paying the fees of Rs. 22000. The admission formalities for the first round will begin from 24 to 28 July 2023.
How to check PTET Counselling Result 2023?
Visit the official website of PTET at ptetggtu.com
On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result link
A new page will pop up, you will have to enter your registration details
The PTET Allotment list will appear on the screen
Check carefully, download and take a printout of the result for future reference
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)