TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023 To Be Declared Today: Download HSE +2 Results

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023 Date and Time: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu is likely to declare the HSE or Plus Two Supplementary exam result 2023 today on 24 July at afternoon. Candidates who appeared in the Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Exam 2023 can download and check their scores on the official website, tnresults.nic.in by using their personal login credentials like registration number and date of birth.
This year, the annual TN HSE plus two result was announced by the concerned authorities on 8 May 2023. Approximately, 8 lakh candidates appeared in the exam and the pass percentage was 94.03.
According to an official notification released by the authorities, candidates who wish to get a photocopy of answer sheets have to pay Rs 275 fee per paper. The fee for totalling of marks is Rs 205 for all subjects except Biology, for which the fee is Rs 305. The window for getting the answer sheet photocopies will be valid from 27 to July 2023 from 10 am to 10:45 pm.
Websites To Check TN HSE Supplementary Results
Here is the list of websites to check Tamil Nadu +2 Supplementary Results 2023.
dge.tn.gov.in
tnresults.nic.in
How To Check the TN HSE 12th Supplementary Result 2023?
Go to the official website, tnresults.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the TN HSE Supplementary Result 2023.
A login page will show up on the screen.
Enter the login details like registration number and password.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will open on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
