TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023 To Be Declared Today: Download HSE +2 Results

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023 Date and Time: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu is likely to declare the HSE or Plus Two Supplementary exam result 2023 today on 24 July at afternoon. Candidates who appeared in the Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Exam 2023 can download and check their scores on the official website, tnresults.nic.in by using their personal login credentials like registration number and date of birth.

This year, the annual TN HSE plus two result was announced by the concerned authorities on 8 May 2023. Approximately, 8 lakh candidates appeared in the exam and the pass percentage was 94.03.