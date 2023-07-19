MHT CET Counselling 2023 Final Merit List To Release Today; Know How To Download

ADVERTISEMENT
MHT CET Counselling 2023 Final Merit List: You can download the final merit list from cetcell.mahacet.org.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read
The MHT CET Counselling 2023 is being conducted for qualified candidates. As per the dates mentioned on the counselling schedule, the MHT CET Counselling 2023 final merit list is likely to be declared on Wednesday, 19 July. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the final merit list to release can download it from the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org – as soon as the link is activated. It is important to check the details mentioned on the final merit list carefully.

To know all the latest updates about the MHT CET Counselling 2023 final merit list, you have to keep a close eye on the site – cetcell.mahacet.org. The final merit list will contain the names of the selected candidates who can take admission to the First Year Undergraduate Technical Courses in Engineering and Technology. One should know the dates.

All the important details about the MHT CET Counselling final merit list will be available on the site for interested candidates. It is important to go through the details if you are waiting for the list to be announced.

MHT CET Counselling 2023 Final Merit List: Important Details

As per the latest details, along with the MHT CET Counselling 2023 final merit list, the State Cell will also declare the provisional seat matrix for CAP Round 1 on the website.

The online submission and confirmation of the CAP Round 1 option form will take place from 20 July to 22 July. Selected candidates should complete the process within the deadline.

The MHT CET Counselling 2023 first provisional seat allotment will be announced on 25 July. The final merit list will display the names of the candidates who are allowed to take part in the CAP round.

To know more about the counselling schedule, you can take a look at the notification on the official website.

MHT CET Counselling 2023 Final Merit List: Steps To Download

Here are the steps you must follow to download the MHT CET Counselling 2023 final merit list online:

  • Visit the official site of the state cell – cetcell.mahacet.org.

  • On the home page, tap on the active link that states MHT CET Counselling 2023 Final Merit List.

  • A new page will open on the screen where you have to enter your login details.

  • Key in your application number, date of birth, and tap on submit.

  • The merit list will open on the screen and you can download it.

(With inputs from Times Now.)

Topics:  MHT CET   MHT CET Counselling 

