TS SSC Supply Result 2023: Telangana 10th Supplementary Results Declared

TS SSC Supply Result 2023: Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana released the TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023 today, 7 July 2023. The Telangana Board announced the Telangana 10th supply results at 3 pm today. All the candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results through the official site of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in. The other link to get access to the results is results.bsetelangana.org.

TS SSC supplementary examination was conducted from 14 to 22 June 14 to June 2023 at various exam centers across the state. The TS SSC supply exam was conducted in a single shift- from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM on all days.

Candidates who have scored a minimum of 35 marks out of 100 in each subject except the second language will qualify for the exam. The passing mark for the second language is 20. Have a look at the steps to download TS SSC Supply Result 2023.