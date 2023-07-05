ICAI CA Inter, Final Results 2023 Declared: Download Scorecard From icai.nic.in

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has officially declared the ICAI CA Inter and Final results 2023 for interested candidates. It is important to note that the ICAI CA Inter, Final results for the May exam are available on the official website - icai.nic.in. One can download their respective results by visiting the official site and going through their scores. It is also important to check the latest announcements by the institute to stay informed and updated with the details.

