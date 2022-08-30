TS Inter Supply Results 2022 Expected To Be Out Today: How and Where To Check?

According to several news reports, it is likely that the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will release the TS Inter Supply Results 2022 on Tuesday, 30 August. All the candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website and Manabadi.

If these reports are to be believed, the TS Inter Supply Supplementary Results 2022 will be declared at 9:30 am on Tuesday. Once released, candidates can check their results from the websites – tsbie.cgg.gov.in and manabadi.co.in – by using their login credentials like roll number and date of birth as mentioned on the TS Inter Supply Exam 2022 admit card/hall ticket.

The TS Inter Supplementary Exams 2022 were conducted from 1 August to 10 August 2022. It is likely that the result of 2nd year students will be announced first.