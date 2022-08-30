ADVERTISEMENT

TS Inter Supply Results 2022 Expected To Be Out Today: How and Where To Check?

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022: Once released, candidates can check their results from these websites.

Saima Andrabi
Published
2 min read
According to several news reports, it is likely that the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will release the TS Inter Supply Results 2022 on Tuesday, 30 August. All the candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website and Manabadi.

If these reports are to be believed, the TS Inter Supply Supplementary Results 2022 will be declared at 9:30 am on Tuesday. Once released, candidates can check their results from the websites – tsbie.cgg.gov.in and manabadi.co.in – by using their login credentials like roll number and date of birth as mentioned on the TS Inter Supply Exam 2022 admit card/hall ticket.

The TS Inter Supplementary Exams 2022 were conducted from 1 August to 10 August 2022. It is likely that the result of 2nd year students will be announced first.

TS Inter Supply Results 2022: Where To Check, List of Websites

Due to high traffic towards the official website (tsbie.cgg.gov.in) on the day of the results, it is likely that the website might not be accessible to all the candidates. In such a scenario, candidates can visit the websites mentioned below to check their TS Inter Supply Results 2022:

1. results.cgg.gov.in

2. manabadi.co.in

3. schools9.com

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2022: How To Check?

All the candidates must follow the steps given below to check their results:

  • Go to the official website or any of the websites mentioned above

  • On the home page, search for the direct result link for TS Inter Supply 2022

  • Click on the link and you will be redirected to the login page

  • Enter your login details like roll number/application number and password/date of birth

  • Hit the submit/login option

  • Your result will be displayed on the screen

  • Check the result against your roll number

  • Download, save, and print the results copy for future reference

