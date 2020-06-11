The Tamil Nadu Education Board has completed the evaluation work of all class 12 state board exam results and is now processing the result data to release the result, reported Jagran Josh.According to the report, a total of 40,000 teachers and evaluators were involved in the process of marking over 50 lakh answer sheets. To ensure proper social distancing in the process, the state government had set 200 evaluation centres across the state. The evaluations will be processed over the coming 10 days and the class 12 results will be declared soon after.A major concern for the state board is the declaration of results of the pending re-exams for absentee students. The board in March 2020 has announced that any student who was unable to appear for an exam can sit for a re-exam in June.Why COVID-19 Cases Are Rising Steeply in Tamil NaduThe re-exams were scheduled to start from 18 June but have be postponed due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, preventing students to re-appear for the exam. According to Jagran report, around 34,000 students were to appear for the re-exams.As of 11 June, the state has reported 36,841 which include 17,182 active cases and 326 deaths.Sonu Sood at it Again, Sends 200 Idli Vendors Back to Tamil Nadu