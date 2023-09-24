'Sexually Abused, Forced to Run Naked': How 'Seniors' Ragged JU Fresher to Death

"The deceased's usual easy, smiling demeanor of 7 August during his departmental orientation programme, had been surprisingly replaced by a rather tensed and almost jittery body language during the departmental orientation programme held on 8 August. He even left hurriedly in the middle of the event, without taking his food packet (despite reportedly being hungry), as he was accosted by two of his hostel seniors, who had come to take him away with them," the panel member told The Quint.

On 9 August, after returning to the hostel from classes, the deceased student, along with another fresher, was taken to a nearby roadside tea stall by the two seniors (of which one was the main accused) and asked about the reasons for his sweating, the probe report revealed.