"We have been protesting for over 200 hours, but the university authorities still don't have an answer for us," Joydeep Sarkar, a second-year Master's student specialising in film studies at Kolkata's Jadavpur University (JU), told The Quint.

The protests come after the death of a 17-year-old first-year undergraduate (UG) student, who allegedly fell from the main hostel building after being 'ragged' by his seniors on 9 August and succumbed to his injuries the next day.