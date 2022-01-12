SBI CBO 2021: Admit Card Released
Candidates can download their SBI CBO 2021 admit card between 10 January 2022 and 23 January 2022 on sbi.co.in.
The admit card for the State Bank of India, Circle Based Officers, (SBI CBO) has been released by the State Bank of India.
Thus, candidates who are going to be appearing for the SBI CBO 2021 exam can visit the official website of SBI on sbi.co.in, and download their respective admit cards.
However, candidates must note that applicants are allowed to download their SBI CBO 2021 admit card only between 10 January 2022 and 23 January 2022. Hence, all candidates are advised to download their admit cards as soon as possible.
The SBI CBO 2021 examination is scheduled to be held in January 2021. Please see below a step-by-step procedure to download your SBI CBO 2021 admit card.
SBI CBO Admit Card 2021: How to Download
Go to the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
Navigate to the link that reads 'careers' on the home page.
You will be redirected to a new window wherein you will have to click on the link that reads 'SBI CBO Admit Card 2021.'
Enter your official login details and any other information required.
Your SBI CBO 2021 admit card will be displayed on your screen.
Check the details mentioned in the admit card and download it.
Take a print out as well for future reference.
Candidates must note that applicants will be selected based on an individual's performance in the online written test, screening, and finally, the interview.
The online written test shall consist of objective tests worth 120 marks and descriptive tests worth 50 marks.
For more details on the SBI CBO 2021, candidates are advised to check the official website of SBI.
