Resemblance of Gandhi’s ‘Nai Talim’ in NEP 2020 is Unmissable

“By education, I mean an overall, all around drawing out the best in child and man, in body, mind, and spirit,” Gandhi said.

He wanted an education system in which education and labour are complementary and felt this move in turn would help in eliminating unnatural division between ‘haves’ and ‘have-nots’, rural-urban divide through equitable balances. The dignity of labour and skill-based learning were the hallmarks of the Gandhian approach.

Unfortunately, his efforts did not attain fruition. During the British regime, the British realised that mass education had the potential to bring about a transformation which would stand as a threat to their supremacy. Post-Independence, the changes in the societal norms and values led to change in the meaning and expectations from education itself, in which the Nai Talim approach stood out like an alien.