MAH LLB CET 2022: Registrations to Take Place Till 7th April

Know the steps to apply for registrations and the eligibility criteria for the interested students.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Apply for&nbsp;MAH LLB CET 2022, registrations open till 7th April</p></div>
The State Common Entrance Cell Test of Maharashtra have begun the registrations for the Common Entrance Test, MHT CET 2022. The candidates who are willing to register for the same can do so on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The interested candidates can register online for the MAH-LLB CET 2022 only till 7 April, 2022. It is five year integrated course.

The candidates who will register themselves successfully will be given the admit cards on 30 April 2022 and the exam is expected to be conducted on 17 and 18 May 2022. Though no official dates have been declared yet.

MAH LLB CET 2022: Steps to Apply

  1. Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

  2. Click on the link 'Apply online' and then on 'New registration'.

  3. Enter all the required details to get a provisional registration number and password, it will be sent to you via SMS.

  4. Double check the details and click on 'Validate all details'.

  5. You will have to upload your photo ID and a few documents as well.

  6. Click on 'Final Submit only' and pay the fees online.

  7. After completing all the steps, click on 'submit'.

Candidates are advised to fill in their details carefully before submitting their forms because no changes will be made after the final submission of the application.

The candidates from Open and EWS category will have to pay an examination fee of Rs. 800 and all the other categories will have to pay Rs. 600.

The interested candidates must be an Indian citizen, should have a SSC and HSC pass certificates or first degree certificates. Though the students who have passed 10+2 through an Open University system are not eligible for the exam.

