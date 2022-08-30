Osmania University PG Admit Card 2022 Released; Steps To Download & Check

Osmania University (OU) has officially released the admit card 2022 for the candidates who are going to appear in the postgraduate (PG) semester exams that will be conducted from 2 September 2022. The OU PG Admit card 2022 is available for the second and fourth semester candidates who are admitted for the different regular PG courses.

Candidates can download their admit cards/hall tickets from the official website of the university – osmania.ac.in. To check the admit cards, they will have to use their personal login credentials, like the application number and password that were created during the registration/application process.