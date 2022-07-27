OJEE 2022 Result Declared: Check ojee.nic.in; Direct OJEE Result Link Here
OJEE 2022: The OJEE result can be downloaded from ojee.nic.in or odishajee.com by logging in.
The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE 2022 results have been declared. As per the reports, the OJEE 2022 result is officially released today, Wednesday, 27 July 2022. All the students who had appeared for the exam can check their scores now. The Odisha JEE Results 2022 has been declared on the official websites odishajee.com and ojee.nic.in. Candidates can download their OJEE result from the mentioned website.
All the latest official information regarding the OJEE 2022 result will be available on the official website ojee.nic.in so the candidates should take a look at it. The OJEE result has been formally released today, 27 July 2022 so the candidates who appeared for the exam should check them.
It is important to note that the OJEE 2022 result date and time had not been formally announced on the website. The local media reports suggested that the results will be released soon.
OJEE Result: Exam Date and Other Details
As per the latest official details, the OJEE 2022 was conducted from 4 July 2022 to 8 July 2022 for all the candidates who had registered for the exam. The candidates were waiting for the OJEE Result to release so that they can check their performance.
The local media reports had stated that the OJEE 2022 result will be officially declared today, Wednesday, 27 July 2022 on the website for all the candidates.
The websites that the candidates should keep a close eye on to know the OJEE scores are odishajee.com and ojee.nic.in.
All the latest information will be available on the aforementioned websites so the candidates should keep an eye on them.
OJEE 2022 Result: How To Check
Here are the steps to check the OJEE 2022 result online, as it is declared officially for the candidates:
Visit the mentioned websites odishajee.com and ojee.nic.in.
Click on the OJEE 2022 Result link on the homepage.
Enter the log in information and verify with your OJEE admit card.
Click on submit after checking the entered details.
The OJEE result will appear on your screen.
Download the Odisha JEE Result 2022 from the website and save a copy.
Candidates are requested to keep checking ojee.nic.in for all the latest updates on the results. They can also check the other website – odishajee.com.
