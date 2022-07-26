DSEU UG Admission 2022 & Diploma Last Date Announced: Check Website; Apply Soon

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has officially declared the last date to apply for diploma programs and BA in digital media and design. The deadline to apply for the mentioned courses is Wednesday, 27 July 2022. The last date to apply for the DSEU Undergraduate courses is 15 August 2022. The announcement about the DSEU UG Admission 2022 last date was made by the university on Monday, 25 July 2022 officially for the candidates.

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) shared the DSEU UG Admission 2022 last date via a Twitter post on their official social media handle. Candidates who want to apply for the undergraduate courses can check the Twitter post. They can also check the diploma programs and BA in digital media and design application last date. Candidates are requested to register soon.